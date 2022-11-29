Broadcasters Thando Thabethe, Zweli Mbhele, Tebogo "DJ Keyez" Motshabi and Nthabeleng Matela, popularly known as Mat_Elle, are ending the year on a high after scoring gongs at the 12th annual SA Radio Awards at the weekend.
Eighty nine trophies were presented at the weekend for the biggest radio awards in the country.
Thabethe from 947 won the award for Best Drive Time Show, beating popular shows by Sizwe Dhlomo (Kaya 959), Joanne Joseph (702), Simon Parkinson (Hot 102.7 FM) as well as Rozanne McKenzie and Rob Forbes (Jacaranda FM).
"I started as a newsreader when I was 18 years old, the moment I switched from a reader to a presenter that’s when I was like: ‘wait a minute, this feels right’… that’s when I knew radio was meant for me. It’s an extension of myself which I believe I’m good at,” Thabethe said
“It’s truly an amazing feeling receiving this award. It means I am seen and recognised for the radio work that I do. I don’t think that being honoured with such an award means radio is still prominent, I believe radio is still prominent with or without the awards – it’s a platform that was there before us and I think it’ll still exit even after.
“Radio plays a vital part in people’s lives. It reminds you if you’re late for work or on time for an important appointment… it’s there in the everyday life of a listener."
Thabethe’s colleague Mbhele, the host of the 947’s top 40, took home the award for Best Music Show.
Ace presenters thrilled with recognition at radio awards
947 duo Thabethe and Mbhele among top winners
Image: SUPPLIED
Broadcasters Thando Thabethe, Zweli Mbhele, Tebogo "DJ Keyez" Motshabi and Nthabeleng Matela, popularly known as Mat_Elle, are ending the year on a high after scoring gongs at the 12th annual SA Radio Awards at the weekend.
Eighty nine trophies were presented at the weekend for the biggest radio awards in the country.
Thabethe from 947 won the award for Best Drive Time Show, beating popular shows by Sizwe Dhlomo (Kaya 959), Joanne Joseph (702), Simon Parkinson (Hot 102.7 FM) as well as Rozanne McKenzie and Rob Forbes (Jacaranda FM).
"I started as a newsreader when I was 18 years old, the moment I switched from a reader to a presenter that’s when I was like: ‘wait a minute, this feels right’… that’s when I knew radio was meant for me. It’s an extension of myself which I believe I’m good at,” Thabethe said
“It’s truly an amazing feeling receiving this award. It means I am seen and recognised for the radio work that I do. I don’t think that being honoured with such an award means radio is still prominent, I believe radio is still prominent with or without the awards – it’s a platform that was there before us and I think it’ll still exit even after.
“Radio plays a vital part in people’s lives. It reminds you if you’re late for work or on time for an important appointment… it’s there in the everyday life of a listener."
Thabethe’s colleague Mbhele, the host of the 947’s top 40, took home the award for Best Music Show.
Image: SUPPLIED
The bubbly broadcaster credited his mother for encouraging him to listen to radio more than watching TV, which got him to fall in love with the medium.
“Getting recognition from your industry peers is such an honour but I always say, if you don’t win an award, it doesn’t diminish the quality of work that a presenter produces,” Mbhele said.
“I am quite grateful to this industry because I have managed to build quite solid friendships and relationships through radio which I take pride in.
“Winning a top 40 award has always been a childhood dream of mine since listening to the likes of Brown Sugar on 5FM… being able to carve that myself is truly humbling.”
Image: Supplied.
DJ Keyez (Kaya 959) made history as a three-tied winner for Best Music Show, sharing the win with Mbhele and DJ Sabby (MetroFM). He is a past two-time winner at the awards for his campus radio work.
“I’ve been producing for the past six years and receiving an award as a presenter in the commercial space is amazing… I don’t even know how to describe this feeling,” DJ Keyez said.
“There were many people who were concerned that radio was going to be phased out due to the introduction of Twitter spaces or various podcasts, but I believe there’s always a reason to listen to radio… and I highly doubt it will be phased out anytime soon.
“I grew up listening to YFM and veteran broadcaster Khabzela… the defining moment was when I shadowed DJ Fresh at 5FM in 2011, I remember leaving the station with the mindset that this is what I wanted to do and I’m glad I’m doing it.”
Hotstix (71) still sizzling after all these years
Selema (Po Po) hitmaker Musa Keys has become a household name by doing things his way
Fave red carpet looks at African Fashion International and American Music Awards
Candice Modiselle scoops 2022 Fag Hag of the Year award
Nomcebo Zikode shares first Grammy nomination with all African female musicians
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos