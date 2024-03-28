SOWETAN | Rumours of Broos' future concerning

Reports linking Hugo Broos with a possible departure from the Bafana Bafana coaching job should be of huge concern to the South African public, at a time when the national team has some semblance of stability at last.
Not for the first time this year, Broos was linked with a move to Tunisia, with at least two reports from that country claiming he was ready to dump SA after Tuesday’s 3-3 draw with Algeria.
The coach has again been forced to dismiss those claims, maintaining he was “happy” to continue as Bafana head coach and fulfill his mandate of taking us to World Cup 2026.
But we should have cause to be worried because this speculation around Broos’s future has been relentless. Following Bafana’s splendid performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where they finished third, the coach was linked with a possible move back to his native country Belgium, in addition to claims he was being headhunted by both Algeria and Tunisia.
Broos has commendably been able to divert all this attention and focus on matters on the field of play, but such claims surely didn’t invent themselves. They emanated from somewhere and, usually, these kinds of stories are planted by people close to developments, either agents or even those associated with federations looking for coaches.
Broos is in demand because he has proven his competence, following up his 2017 exploits with Cameroon, whom he led to Nations Cup glory in Gabon, by taking Bafana to bronze this year.
The SA Football Association (Safa) swiftly moved to dismiss the reports, but is it enough? Can we surely say nobody in the Broos camp is talking to potential employers? The coach has unresolved issues, such as his request for a meeting with PSL coaches which has still not been granted two years on. He has had run-ins with PSL coaches over selection and player availability, so he can’t be said to be entirely happy with his job, notwithstanding the reassurances.
What Safa should do behind the scenes is to have a frank discussion with the coach, and address the continued speculation over his future. Merely coming out to say “this is not true” is not enough. Broos has to stay on for Bafana’s solidity, but we must also consider that he may be looking for a last-pay hurrah for a man who turns 72 on April 10.
SOWETAN | Rumours of Broos' future concerning
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Reports linking Hugo Broos with a possible departure from the Bafana Bafana coaching job should be of huge concern to the South African public, at a time when the national team has some semblance of stability at last.
Not for the first time this year, Broos was linked with a move to Tunisia, with at least two reports from that country claiming he was ready to dump SA after Tuesday’s 3-3 draw with Algeria.
The coach has again been forced to dismiss those claims, maintaining he was “happy” to continue as Bafana head coach and fulfill his mandate of taking us to World Cup 2026.
But we should have cause to be worried because this speculation around Broos’s future has been relentless. Following Bafana’s splendid performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where they finished third, the coach was linked with a possible move back to his native country Belgium, in addition to claims he was being headhunted by both Algeria and Tunisia.
Broos has commendably been able to divert all this attention and focus on matters on the field of play, but such claims surely didn’t invent themselves. They emanated from somewhere and, usually, these kinds of stories are planted by people close to developments, either agents or even those associated with federations looking for coaches.
Broos is in demand because he has proven his competence, following up his 2017 exploits with Cameroon, whom he led to Nations Cup glory in Gabon, by taking Bafana to bronze this year.
The SA Football Association (Safa) swiftly moved to dismiss the reports, but is it enough? Can we surely say nobody in the Broos camp is talking to potential employers? The coach has unresolved issues, such as his request for a meeting with PSL coaches which has still not been granted two years on. He has had run-ins with PSL coaches over selection and player availability, so he can’t be said to be entirely happy with his job, notwithstanding the reassurances.
What Safa should do behind the scenes is to have a frank discussion with the coach, and address the continued speculation over his future. Merely coming out to say “this is not true” is not enough. Broos has to stay on for Bafana’s solidity, but we must also consider that he may be looking for a last-pay hurrah for a man who turns 72 on April 10.
MADIMETJA MOGOTLANE | Superfans make beautiful game the spectacle it is
SOWETAN | Let former execs speak on Safa raid
SOWETAN | Allow law to take its course
SOWETAN | Prosecution capacity needs boost
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos