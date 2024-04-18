Fabulously 30: Here are timeless makeup tips
Challenge your comfort zone with these trailblazing trends set to rule 2024 and beyond
There’s an anything-goes mood on the runways, with unbridled creativity and expression underpinning this season’s 30 hottest trends.
Makeup: Wild side
Challenge your comfort zone with these trailblazing trends set to rule 2024 and beyond.
Alien skin: Lean into a futuristic mood when it comes to skin, as high-shine, extra-terrestrial coverage rules the runways, from Annakiki and Maison Margiela to Fendi. Skin is impossibly glossy and hyper-glazed.
Keep coverage light and sheer by mixing foundation with a hydrating serum. Skip the sculpting and add dimension with cream highlighters in silvery undertones applied to the high planes.
Try: Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Purrrl, R690; Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser in Marrakesh, R965.
Vinyl ink: Take a walk on the dark side — at Burberry, Valentino, and Ferrari, traditional burgundy and plum took a backseat in favour of dark, vinyl lips in rich brown, dark-green and navy-blue hues, all applied as a saturated stamp of colour and finished off with a layer of high-shine clear gloss.
Try: Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Ice Cooling Lip Luminizer in Cold Heart’d, R540; MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Caviar, R480.
Larger-than-lashes: Be careful where you bat those lashes, especially if you’re taking your cue from the runways, which served up a fun, maximalist take.
Whether it’s feathered corner lashes at Giambattista Valli, blooming feathery halo lashes at Valentino or clumpy spidery lashes, they’re all larger than life. We’re talking lashings of mascara, crystals, colour tints — the lot.
Try: Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara in Blue Mist, R220; Catrice Lash Curler, R101.
Crease play: Give eyelids a break — now, the prime real estate for your eyeshadow and liner is the eye crease. As seen at Dhruv Kapoor, where models were sent out with a graphic sweep of liner hugging the crease, this placement provides the perfect, peek-a-boo moment without concealing eye makeup.
A great alternative for hooded eyes that increases the eyelid space is applying eyeshadow or liner just above the crease, following your natural eye shape.
Try: Essence Extra Longlasting Eyeliner Pen in 010, R70; Wet n Wild Megalast Eyeshadow Primer, R160.
Beauty road test: The micro trends still making a big impact this season
Coquette aesthetic: Taking inspiration from Bridgerton and Marie Antoinette (the Sofia Coppola version, of course), soft, romantic femininity brings the coquette aesthetic to life — think flushed pink cheeks, soft pastel hues, and a touches of bows and ruffles.
Saltburn mania: Thanks to the viral whirlwind of Saltburn, we’re in love with the early 2000s as nostalgic Y2K makeup gets a revamp, inspired by the film’s Venetia Catton. Think messy, glittery 2000s party girl makeup that’s grungy and super lived-in.
Peach fuzz: Catch peach fever as Pantone’s colour of 2024 serves as a palette inspiration for the runways. With shades of peach, orange, and coral, you can expect to see it everywhere, washed across lids, cheeks, and lips.
Mermaidcore: We’re still diving into all things aquatic as mermaidcore’s glossy, wet-look skin and iridescent textures continue to nurture our full Ariel fantasy.
Renaissance chrome: No need to throw away all your impulsive silver buys — we don’t see disco chrome and sparkle going anywhere anytime soon. The global appeal of Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour still captures the imagination… so, sparkle on, girl.
Mob wife: The clean-girl aesthetic gets pushed to the side as mob wife takes over. Inspired by mafia series such as the Sopranos and old-school Italian beauty, this aesthetic sees ultra-smoky eyes, matte coverage, and sultry dark lips reign.
Maximalist era: Just when we thought Euphoria makeup was dead, the runways show that what we really need in a post-pandemic world is an overdose of no-holds-barred maximalist, artistic makeup. Go grab those rhinestones and kaleidoscopic colour and get painting.
Cowgirlcore: Yee-haw! Thanks to Beyoncé’s single Texas Hold ’Em reigniting an interest in country music, expect cowgirlcore to keep on making the rounds in 2024.
Red resurgence: The fiery hue makes a major comeback, as classic red lips, nails, and hair are back on the runways, as seen at Ferrari and Valentino. Whether you gloss it up, add glitter or keep it matte, red is the colour du jour.
Surrealism: Makeup merges with illusion to give us a dose of artistic escapism, as seen at Schiaparelli, where models were sent down the runway with rhinestone-bejewelled ears to create the impression of an earring and with neck ties made of braided hair.
Oil slick: Taking inspiration from gelled hair, skin mimics the look of a wet, almost oily texture that’s diaphanously glossed from forehead to décolletage, as seen at Maison Margiela, Ashi Studio, and Ermanno Scervino.