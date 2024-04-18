Fabulously 30: Here are timeless makeup tips

There’s an anything-goes mood on the runways, with unbridled creativity and expression underpinning this season’s 30 hottest trends.

Makeup: Wild side

Challenge your comfort zone with these trailblazing trends set to rule 2024 and beyond.

Alien skin: Lean into a futuristic mood when it comes to skin, as high-shine, extra-terrestrial coverage rules the runways, from Annakiki and Maison Margiela to Fendi. Skin is impossibly glossy and hyper-glazed.

Keep coverage light and sheer by mixing foundation with a hydrating serum. Skip the sculpting and add dimension with cream highlighters in silvery undertones applied to the high planes.

Try: Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Purrrl, R690; Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser in Marrakesh, R965.