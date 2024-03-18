Musa Motha, Tyla honoured at SA Style Awards

Professional dancer and choreographer Musa Motha on Sunday night stormed the 26th annual SA Style Awards after he was named the Most Stylish Changemaker.
The 28-year-old catapulted to viral superstardom after his appearance on Britain’s Got Talent (BGT). As he rose to the podium, Motha was met with roaring applause with his BGT performance playing in the background.
Rocking a white tuxedo suit jacket with a sash and an aureate tuxedo bow, Motha said he was deeply moved by the honour.
“I’ve always wanted to be a football player, that was my ultimate dream. When I lost my leg to cancer, I felt as though I kissed my dreams goodbye. Then dance came and my friends encouraged me to pursue it and I took it seriously from there,” he said.
"If you sacrifice for what you want, what you want becomes your sacrifice. Stay committed, chin up, nothing is impossible and believe in your dreams. They are living in your mind, heart and soul. You are already there; you simply need to manifest it and work towards it."
The glitzy soirée themed Shades of Gold, was held at the @Sandton Hotel in Sandton. The guest list included Penny Lebyane, Bonang Matheba, Thembi Seete, Luthando "Lootlove" Shosha, Ponahalo Mojapelo, Motshidisi Mohono, Jacques Bam, Mihlali Ndamase, Bobby Blanco, Yaya Mavundla, Billie Zangewa, Swanky Jerry, Lasizwe and more.
The other winners included former SMag cover stars Senzo Radebe, Tyla and Mojapelo.
Radebe was awarded Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film. Grammy-winner Tyla was named Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music. Her family, who were in attendance, received the award on her behalf.
Tyla’s mother, Sharleen Seethal, reflected on the night her daughter won her Grammy back in February.
“What the heck!” she replied as the audience laughed and cheered her on (Tyla had the same reaction in her Grammy acceptance speech).
“As young as six years old, she entered talent concerts and in that she formed her own identity and personality. I allowed her to choose her dress and guys, she won. I was amazed and I’m filled with tears of joy. Every day it's something new, like what’s next?”
Musa Motha, Tyla honoured at SA Style Awards
Dr John Kani also named as Icon of the Year
Image: Masi Losi
Mojapelo received his gong for the Most Stylish Model. The 23-year-old strutted onto the podium in a creamy floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit.
Other winners included Bam as Most Stylish Designer and Bee Diamondhead for Most Innovative Style. Most Stylish Couple was awarded to Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesel Laurie-Mthombeni. The director for renowned shoe brand Europa Art, Melina Lambrakis, was awarded Most Stylish Business Personality.
The Next Big Thing Award went to brothers Justice and Fhatuwani Mukheli.
Most Stylish Media Personality was scooped by Mohono, SA's first lady of rugby broadcast.
“My adoration for rugby started at school but I thought it was gladiators. I thought people were getting paid to be violent towards each other. With any sport, once you have skin in the game and you have your favourite player or favourite team, then you start to see that it's a symphony," Mohono said.
Icon of the Year was awarded to Dr John Kani by TV and media personality Bonang Matheba.
The 80-year-old actor joked about how his father did not want him to become an actor and how it took the "throwing of bones" to convince him.
“He took me to a sangoma, threw the bones and he said that this child is going to go mad," Kani said.
"The neighbours are jealous because he is a breadwinner. At the time I was unemployed, so I couldn’t be a breadwinner. But in 1985, coming back from New York, I found him (Kani’s father) sitting with his friends and he said guys 'this is John Kani, my son the actor'."
