Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have confirmed they are joining the Brics bloc after being invited last year, South African foreign minister Naledi Pandor said on Wednesday.
The five countries were extended invitations along with Argentina at a summit in August in Johannesburg to join the bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa. Members say the move would help reshuffle a world order they view as outdated.
Argentina has since declined the invitation to join.
“With respect to the Brics confirmations, five out of the six have confirmed. That is Saudi Arabia, UAE, Ethiopia, Iran ... and Egypt,” Pandor told a news conference on Wednesday.
“Argentina has written to indicate that they will not act on this successful application by the previous administration to become full members of Brics, and we accept their decision.”
Reuters
South Africa says five countries confirm they are joining Brics
Image: 123RF
Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have confirmed they are joining the Brics bloc after being invited last year, South African foreign minister Naledi Pandor said on Wednesday.
The five countries were extended invitations along with Argentina at a summit in August in Johannesburg to join the bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa. Members say the move would help reshuffle a world order they view as outdated.
Argentina has since declined the invitation to join.
“With respect to the Brics confirmations, five out of the six have confirmed. That is Saudi Arabia, UAE, Ethiopia, Iran ... and Egypt,” Pandor told a news conference on Wednesday.
“Argentina has written to indicate that they will not act on this successful application by the previous administration to become full members of Brics, and we accept their decision.”
Reuters
Putin to BRICS: Russia is 'reliable partner' for Africa on food, fuel supplies
Brics is expanding - here are the six countries joining the bloc
Brics Plus? China moots new name as member states agree on expansion
Brics summit: first lady Tshepo Motsepe hosts lunch for spouses
Brics exploring trading in local currencies, says Ramaphosa
Business booms for restaurant positioned outside Brics summit venue
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos