World

WATCH | California woman rescued after hours stranded on car

By Reuters - 25 January 2024 - 08:13

A woman was rescued after being stranded for 15 hours on top of her overturned car in Livermore, California.

Last month the National Weather Service forecasted significant flooding in low-lying coastal areas with powerful waves and strong rip current posing an "exceptional risk" of drowning and damage to structures.

Pope issues new anti-war plea as he evokes Nazi Holocaust

Pope Francis has issued a new plea against all wars as he evoked the horror of the mass killing of Jews and other victims of the Nazis ahead of ...
News
20 hours ago

Boeing 757 loses nose wheel while preparing for take-off in Atlanta

The nose wheel of a Boeing 757 passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines popped off and rolled away as the plane was lining up for take-off over the ...
News
23 hours ago

Mother of boy who murdered four classmates faces manslaughter trial

Jury selection begins in Michigan on Tuesday in a rare trial of a parent who prosecutors have charged with being complicit in a mass shooting carried ...
News
1 day ago

Farmer protests spread across rural France; one dead in roadblock accident

French farmers in tractors and trucks expanded their roadblocks on Tuesday, resulting in numerous traffic jams as well as one fatal accident, as ...
News
1 day ago

Philippines will not 'lift a finger' to assist ICC's drug war probe

The Philippine government will not cooperate with the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into a brutal anti-narcotics campaign, ...
News
1 day ago

