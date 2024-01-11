×

READER LETTER | Politicians only care about the next election, not you

11 January 2024 - 09:10
ballot paper.
Image: Kevin Sutherland/ File photo

Don’t ever believe that a politician is a leader. Don’t ever believe that, because the system that we have produces politicians, not leaders.

So, you can have a politician who knows nothing about leadership leading you. Politicians are more concerned about the next election, that’s all they are interested in.

But leaders are different, leaders are concerned about the next generation. Next time you have a politician come to your house wanting to vie for your vote, ask him this question: “What is your vision for my children and grandchildren? ”

He will leave your house immediately because he has no interest in your children or your grandchildren. His concern is to stay in power, winning the next election. This is why they cannot lead.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

