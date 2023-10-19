×

South Africa

Lapses in security major cause of fire in parliament

Police asleep when intruder breached fence

19 October 2023 - 06:50

A police officer sleeping on the job while an intruder breached a parliamentary precinct fence. Protection services who are not deployed during public holidays and weekends and people hired without proper qualifications.

These are some of the lapses in security and administration highlighted in a report compiled after investigations into a security breach and subsequent fire at the parliament precinct on January 2 2022...

