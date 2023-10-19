Lapses in security major cause of fire in parliament
Police asleep when intruder breached fence
A police officer sleeping on the job while an intruder breached a parliamentary precinct fence. Protection services who are not deployed during public holidays and weekends and people hired without proper qualifications.
These are some of the lapses in security and administration highlighted in a report compiled after investigations into a security breach and subsequent fire at the parliament precinct on January 2 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.