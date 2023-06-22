Barbie Brazil plans to shut her 'haters' up with new music

Bargeoise Brazil, formally known as Barbie Brazil, says she’s rising above body shaming and cyberbullying she experienced on social media and will release new music.
The larger-than-life socialite who is known for her colourful pink look and love for cosmetic surgery, opened up about always being at the centre of scrutiny and being highly misunderstood by society.
Despite the consistent hate and negative spatter thrown at her, Bargeoise Brazil, real name Ennie Thembi Chabalala, plans to shut her “haters” up with new music she’s set to drop in a few weeks.
“My journey in the industry is somewhat quite messy... I really don’t know what I’ve done to people. I could just post a dot and they’ll lose it. I am so misunderstood it’s not even funny,” she said.
“These people find joy in sharing my pictures and swearing at me. They mock my looks and when they see I am not touched enough, they’d share pictures of my dead husband. They enjoy making fun of me, it’s obscene.
“But one thing that they aren't aware of is that I am a very strong person. Anyway, I was bullied growing up, so you can imagine how thick my skin is.
“I’ve realised that bullying won’t go away, so I’ve just learnt to cope and live with it. I’ve also realised that these people are hurt hence they hurt other people. They don’t want to see you happy or confident and they’ll stop at nothing to make me as miserable as them.”
Chabalala admitts that even though she tries to ignore naysayers, she often finds herself irritated and firing back with an insult.
“I do this to make them understand that what they are doing is wrong and I want to show them that they wouldn’t enjoy it when the treatment is given back to them on a public platform.
“What these people don’t realise is that other people aren’t as strong as me and might want to commit suicide due to their bullying. Their behaviour will have dire consequences one day – they need to stop.”
The widow and mother of one was born in Thokoza, East Rand, and shares that she left her township home due to poverty at the age of 18 and became a stripper.
Barbie Brazil plans to shut her 'haters' up with new music
Ex-stripper Chabalala rises above body shaming, cyberbullying
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied
She began as a table dancer and waitress at the Summit Club in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, before working for Teazers, The Ranch and Provocadoras in Mozambique, where she got her moniker.
She spent close to four years "hustling" as a stripper and recalls enjoying the thrill of taking money from rich men. She, however,
She said she retired from the profession when she was pregnant with her firstborn at 21.
"I was a dancer in high school. Having the moves and body convinced me that I had to become a stripper because I was that good.Those years as a stripper were very fun and exciting. I was young and around grown men with money...it was quite thrilling," the 39-year-old reminisced.
“I got my first boob job at 19. I was a stripper at the time and I felt that my breasts were too small, I realised that the other girls with the bigger boobs were stacking it up and I wanted that too. After having my son, I also got a liposuction and my love for cosmetic surgery grew from then.
“The reason why I got all these surgeries is that I get bored by my looks, so I prefer switching things up whenever I feel like it. I got work done to look exactly how I do. I like my scary look because I don't like looking like anyone else but my weird self...the normal human look tends to make you disappear in the crowd.”
Chabalala expressed how excited she was about embarking on her rap career. She promises to be as cut-throat and brutal in her lyrics, some of which will be directed at her attackers.
“I woke up one day and decided to switch things up and call myself Bargeoise Brazil. The first word of this new name is derived from the first few letters of Barbie and my company’s name, Bourgeoisie Boutique. My intention and goal right now is to pursue my music career and for people to know me better, maybe then they’ll stop with the bullying,” she said.
