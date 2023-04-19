It’s that time of year when our bare legs are wrapped up in hosiery and those beloved silky blouses are substituted for cosy knitwear and thermal undergarments. The cold and frosty mornings juxtaposed with warm afternoons can make it challenging to look well put together. Fear not, this season’s hottest womenswear outerwear inspired by the runways are guaranteed to raise your body temperature and your style thermostat from bland to beautiful.
Scarf coats
A newcomer on the fashion high-street, this coat quickly garnered the attention of fashionistas for its versatility and classic appeal. As it says in its name, the magic behind the combination is that the scarf is attached to the neck of the coat, which makes it an inseparable pair (no more missing scarves). Variations of the style can be seen on the runways of Saint Laurent and Roksanda, where plush scarfs cascade off the shoulders of coats and train into capes. Should you be itching to take this trend to the next level, pair your favourite woolen blazer with a floor-length satin necktie of the same colour family. You can also pair coats that have scarves in the same fabrication and colour-way.
Hottest winter outerwear inspired by runaways
Look taller and slimmer in the MVP of all coats – a leather trench coat
Image: Francois Durand
It’s that time of year when our bare legs are wrapped up in hosiery and those beloved silky blouses are substituted for cosy knitwear and thermal undergarments. The cold and frosty mornings juxtaposed with warm afternoons can make it challenging to look well put together. Fear not, this season’s hottest womenswear outerwear inspired by the runways are guaranteed to raise your body temperature and your style thermostat from bland to beautiful.
Scarf coats
A newcomer on the fashion high-street, this coat quickly garnered the attention of fashionistas for its versatility and classic appeal. As it says in its name, the magic behind the combination is that the scarf is attached to the neck of the coat, which makes it an inseparable pair (no more missing scarves). Variations of the style can be seen on the runways of Saint Laurent and Roksanda, where plush scarfs cascade off the shoulders of coats and train into capes. Should you be itching to take this trend to the next level, pair your favourite woolen blazer with a floor-length satin necktie of the same colour family. You can also pair coats that have scarves in the same fabrication and colour-way.
Leather trench coats
Image: Edward Berthelot
Hailed for its durability, functionality and “all put together” effect, the leather trench is the MVP of all coats. Leather has been dominating the runways for the past two seasons with the resurgence of the biker jacket to tonal suiting. Now fans of the luxe fabric can add to their wardrobes leather’s more sophisticated cousin and the runways are in high-praise for this trend. From Loewe, who paired a chocolate variation with nothing underneath, to Alexander McQueen’s dream purple colour-way and classic black from Versace. Style as you would your favourite blazer – over knits, hoodies and chunky sweaters. A bonus tip is thanks to its long-length it will make anyone appear taller and slimmer, which is what we all want.
Quilted coats
Image: Francois Durand
Puffer jackets are the heavyweights of the winter season. Their lightweight nature and versatility make them the perfect companion for devotee gorp-core fans and outdoor enthusiasts. For our not-so-outdoorsy fashionistas, the quilted puffer jacket allows you to have the best of both worlds. Its oversized silhouette mimics that of a quilt and with its numerous styling options and colour-ways, it is a must-have for that wrapped-by-blanket feeling. Making its comeback on the runways, quilted puffer was elevated at Zimmermann, where models sported a golden metallic variation. To try your hand at this trend, pair it with an all-black look or any other tonal ensemble which will make the puffer a statement piece. For high-drama, pair it with a mini and thigh-high boots for a night out on the town.
Funky and fun coats
Image: Daniele Venturelli
Add that much-needed oomph into your winter closet with coats in colourful prints and patterns. From sorbet-inspired colour-ways to bright shades, bold patterning and embellishments; statement coats are not only a playful spin on a functional staple, but they serve as the perfect conversation starter. As seen at Off White, where models wore silver ring embellished trench coats or at Missioni with models in print clashing versions. At Valentino models shone in glittery pink shades. To wear this trend, remember that it’s all in the details. Be on the lookout for coats that have an element of interest and intrigue to you and speak to your inner child. Have fun.
Fiery fur coats
Image: Arturo Holmes
Faux fur coats have always been the quintessential of style and luxury. This season the playful coat gets a red facelift on par with the hottest colour of the season, scarlet red. The hot colour has been gaining momentum since its arrival on the spring/summer 2023 runways, spilling onto the award season carpets and even into pop culture history (thanks Riri). At Stella McCarthy, they had a red teddy-like aesthetic, while at Alberta Ferretti they had a similar but smoother appeal. Whereas at Ferragamo the fiery coat had a resemblance to furry puppets. As this is a coat with big personality, there is no easing into it. Should you be feeling brave to strut it, let your feet shine by pairing them with black high-boots or glittery sky-high stilettos.
Thebe Magugu’s ‘Sonic Experience’ an extraordinary journey of folklore, music and style
Nomvelo Dlamini uses her childhood experience in eSwatini as inspiration
Yester locks: Hairstyles made famous by Black women get a revival
Black is beautiful!
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos