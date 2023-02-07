Never allow yourself to tire out, Grammy award-winning Nomcebo Zikode advises

The newly minted Grammy winner exclusively talks to SMag about the euphoria she has experienced in the 24 hours after scooping a win on Sunday night for Best Global Music Performance in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Supplied.
From viral dance hit Jerusalema to singing about forgiveness and triumph in Xola Moya Wam', Nomcebo Zikode's recent global success is testament that while a false start is cruel and harsh, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.
The mother of two, for 15 years of her music career sought out a solo career, while tirelessly working as a back-up singer for Zahara, Nhlanhla Nciza, Deborah Fraser and Lundi Tyamara. Before the success of Jerusalema, she was even the lead vocalist for Emazulwini by DJ Ganyani's and Imizamo Yami featuring Bongo Beat.
"I was in this place where I was stuck in this funk of sleeping and waking up, but there was nothing happening for me. I was depressed that I felt like I was close to taking my own life," Zikode opened up to Sowetan in 2020 when Jerusalema finally garnered her the recognition that she had for so many years yearned for.
Fast-forward to three years later and Zikode has been presented with the biggest music prize in the world thanks to Bayethe, a sleeper hit featuring Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman.
Image: Frazer Harrison
Image: MIKE BLAKE
It didn't hurt that you happened to be dressed like a winner too?
I was dressed by Gert-Johan Coetzee, and it was inspired by Gert wanting to show me off as an African queen and I think he nailed it. Everyone couldn’t stop complimenting it.
How do you plan to celebrate your Grammy?
It’s back to work. We can’t lay down just yet, we’re actually going to Miami then Trinidad for the biggest carnival in the Caribbean, the Soca Take Over. Maybe afterwards, we’ll have time to celebrate with everyone.
What is your message to young aspirant artists?
My message to young African females is to keep going and never give up. Never allow yourself to tire out… if this can happen to a girl from a small township in Hammarsdale, it can most definitely happen to you.
Image: Leon Bennett
