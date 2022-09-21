Hello even, radiant skin: Here's what Bonang thinks about Nivea's Luminous630 range

Ask any South African woman what her main skin concerns are and chances are dark spots, pigmentation and uneven skin tone will rank tops. We’ve all been on it — the endless search for radiant, even-toned skin.

TV personality Bonang Matheba and her loyal community, affectionately known as the B-Force, know this struggle well. So when Nivea approached her to get the B-Force to put its Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 range to the test, it was a no-brainer.

“My support from my B-Force plays a big role in the decisions I make. I know they have my best interests at heart, so their comments are important. That is why I do the same for them, by advocating for what I think will be best for them.

“Nivea products have always been a part of my life. They have been a staple in my family and I’ve carried that through. Nivea really is a trusted brand,” says Matheba.

Nivea has made waves with a viral digital campaign and Matheba/B-Force-approved trial. The Nivea Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 range shows real results, with a visible reduction of 10 years of dark marks in just four weeks*.