Hello even, radiant skin: Here's what Bonang thinks about Nivea's Luminous630 range
The B-Force is abuzz as Bonang Matheba’s partnership with Nivea’s Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 range showcases the results for thousands of SA women
Ask any South African woman what her main skin concerns are and chances are dark spots, pigmentation and uneven skin tone will rank tops. We’ve all been on it — the endless search for radiant, even-toned skin.
TV personality Bonang Matheba and her loyal community, affectionately known as the B-Force, know this struggle well. So when Nivea approached her to get the B-Force to put its Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 range to the test, it was a no-brainer.
“My support from my B-Force plays a big role in the decisions I make. I know they have my best interests at heart, so their comments are important. That is why I do the same for them, by advocating for what I think will be best for them.
“Nivea products have always been a part of my life. They have been a staple in my family and I’ve carried that through. Nivea really is a trusted brand,” says Matheba.
Nivea has made waves with a viral digital campaign and Matheba/B-Force-approved trial. The Nivea Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 range shows real results, with a visible reduction of 10 years of dark marks in just four weeks*.
Backed by science, a decade of research and testing on more than 50,000 molecules, each Nivea Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 product contains scientifically proven, patented Luminous630. This is an active molecule that works with the skin’s natural melanin production to reduce the appearance of dark marks and spots.
Nivea Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 is proven to work. Thousands of SA women have tested the product and seen amazing results*. As a brand that prides itself on product efficacy and with the decade of development that has gone into the range, it’s no wonder the results are impressive.
The range has hero products such as advanced treatment serum, which contains the highest concentration of the Luminous630 ingredient.
When Matheba puts her name to a product, you know the B-Force is not far behind. After putting Nivea Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 to the test, Matheba agrees it works. She’s seen the “before” and “after” images of SA women and witnessed the results herself. We chat to the star about her Nivea Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 journey and the skincare hacks she swears by.
What made you agree to this partnership with Nivea and why did you feel your brands aligned?
I consider a few things when I’m about to start a new partnership. Most importantly, I need to believe in the brand, its messaging and the consumer it is serving. With this one I held the B-Force in high regard, as they are always inquiring about my skin, what I use and how they too can maintain flawless skin.
One also needs to access the history of the brand — is it consumer friendly and will it serve the Bonang brand and the high-quality image I maintain in the public eye? This is how Nivea spoke to me and my core messaging, and it’s a much-needed brand that resonates with all the elements I consider.
How important was it for you to make sure Nivea Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 came as highly recommended from you as from the B-Force?
The B-Force are passionate and consistent, love beauty, look to me for guidance and love authentic partnerships, which I often engage with. I knew Nivea Luminous630 worked when I saw the “before” and “after” results on SA women. I may have access to many skincare solutions, but the issue is my day-to-day, and that is what I know my B-Force needs.
Q:How did taking the B-Force on this journey and seeing the results enhance your experience?
It’s one thing for me to try a product and endorse it, but what really matters is the customer and how they experience it. Seeing the feedback, comments and results from others who used the product was encouraging. We all deserve good, healthy skin — the confidence one gets from that is unmatched.
Were you nervous about trying a new skincare range?
I wasn’t nervous about trying a new range from Nivea. I’ve been using Nivea’s other ranges and I trust them. We all know and love that blue-bottled creme, right? I was interested in how Nivea Luminous630 would help me with my dark under-eye circles and overall radiance. Those are my problem areas.
Why do you think it’s important to have beauty brands that represent all consumers and provide products that produce results?
We are a society that has seen our skin damaged due to the demand to look radiant. Then Nivea Luminous630 came on board and is going above and beyond. The Luminous630 ingredient is Nivea’s breakthrough scientific discovery of the past decade. This powerful ingredient effectively reduces stubborn dark marks, one of the most common skin problems SA women experience.
What are the three things that set Nivea Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 apart from other skincare ranges you have tried?
The texture, the beautiful scent and how it absorbs into the skin. The added SPF50 is also a plus — sun damage has to be my biggest challenge.
You going barefaced on social media was a viral moment. How did you feel about showing your natural beauty on social media and were you surprised by the reactions?
I was pleasantly surprised. I think most of the time we are our toughest critics. As I mentioned in the video, my skin’s moisture and the dark circles under my eyes are sensitive areas for me that I didn’t want people to see, so to read the comments and compliments was encouraging. Love my faves!
What are your thoughts on the results you’ve seen on women who tried Nivea Perfect & Radiant Luminous630?
I am impressed, the ladies are looking so good. It is encouraging. The honest feedback was also amazing.
Which are your favourite Nivea Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 products and why?
The Luminous630 Advanced Treatment Serum and the Luminous630 SPF50 Day Cream. The serum is so light and absorbs quickly, so you don’t have to wait long to go to the next product. The day cream works well as a primer for my makeup base. That’s a Bonang hack (*wink*).
Do you have any special application techniques or beauty secrets in your skincare routine?
Never rub the product in. Especially around the eyes. I find a gentle tap-tap with the tips of your fingers works best. And always finish with a massage, from the neck pushing upward to the forehead.
What is the secret to luminous, healthy and happy skin?
Luminous630, doll!! Drink water, get plenty of rest and eat clean.
Why do you recommend the Nivea Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 range so highly?
Every woman wants a product that makes her look and feel beautiful, and Nivea Luminous630 is the girl she thinks she is and we love her for having our face card 24/7!
The range
1. Nivea Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 Advanced Treatment Serum
The hero of the range, with the highest concentration of Luminous630. Apply day and night to act on existing pigmentation and visibly reduce dark marks. Price: R359.99 for 30ml.
2. Nivea Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 Day Cream SPF50
Apply after the serum to provide skin with daily sun protection (SPF50) and prevent further dark marks aggravated by sun exposure. Price: R329.99 for 40ml.
3. Nivea Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 Anti-Dark Marks Eye Treatment
New to the range and completing the routine, apply day and night to provide plumping moisture to eyes and reduce dark circles with the triple action of Luminous630, caffeine and hyaluronic acid. Price: R309.99 for 15ml.
4. Nivea Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 Advanced Night Cream
A new addition to the range, apply as the last step in your night-time routine to reduce stubborn dark marks and reveal natural luminous skin with the addition of hyaluronic acid. Price: R329.99 for 50ml.
Key claims: *Visibly reduces 10 years of dark marks in four weeks (PIU study, four-week application, study with 215 SA women) *Thousands of South African women have seen results.
