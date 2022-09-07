×

Letters

READER LETTER | Let's unite against criminals killing our police officers

By READER LETTER - 07 September 2022 - 09:48
Police minister Bheki Cele, president Cyril Ramaphosa and national police commissioner Sehlahle Fannie Masemola joining families of the police officers and reservists who lost their lives in the line of duty at the annual South African Police Service (SAPS) Commemoration Day.
Image: Elmond Jiyane

On Sunday, the nation witnessed a ceremony to commemorate police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. 

It is an annual, gloomy event which any law-abiding citizen would not look forward to.

Those who receive joy from this ceremony are criminals who continue to brutally kill the men and women in blue.

The families of those fallen heroes and heroines from all nine provinces converged at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday to commemorate their loved ones. It was a sad moment to see the children of slain police officers crying when the rollcall was in progress.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made it clear to criminals that the law will take its course and they will be dealt with harshly.

I also support Popcru's suggestion that we need to have an imbizo to address police killings. The narrative was well accepted by the minister of police, who promised that the imbizo will happen in due course.

The call for community participation and engagement with the police is also much appreciated. We as the community must rally around the police for them to continue enforcing the rule of law.

I also salute the ministers of religion (police chaplains) who where giving emotional support at the event. A lot of families were thankful that police do have a unit of employee health and wellness. It gave them much needed spiritual uplifting and moral support.

We cannot allow criminals to dictate terms to us. The time is now that we show that our hard-fought democracy cannot be held at ransom by criminals.

To all families who lost their loved ones, our heartfelt condolences.

May their souls rest in peace.

Andries Monyane, Vaal

