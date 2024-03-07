Injury forces Grammy winner Tyla to cancel all her tours

Grammy winner Tyla has cancelled all her international tour dates and festival performances, citing an injury as the reason.
The SA-born Water hit-maker was scheduled to kick off her two-continent Tyla Tour in Oslo on March 21. The European leg of the concert was then expected to take her to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, Cologne, Paris, Amsterdam and wrap in London on April 1.
She was then expected to kick off her North American leg of the tour in San Francisco on April 22. She would have then performed in 18 concert venues including in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Miami Beach, Toronto and Montreal until May 28.
In-between Tyla was scheduled to perform at the anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next month with Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat as the 2024 headliners.
“My Tygers… All of you know that this moment you have all helped me transform into reality, has been a life-changing dream. I am so grateful and humbled by this past year and the way it’s changed my life. I can never thank you guys enough for all your loving support, all the joy, the laughter, and the wins,” Tyla wrote in her statement.
“As much as this is something I would rather have dealt with privately, it’s important that I share what I have to share with you today. For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened. I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonising as has the severity of the situation.
“I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now I won’t be able to proceed with the tour. In consulting with medical professionals it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardise my long-term health and safety.”
Tyla promised to return to stage in the summer (SA winter).
The 22-year-old singer last month made history by becoming the youngest South African to win a Grammy. She won in the category Best African Music Performance. Her self-titled debut album is expected to drop on March 22 including songs such as Water and Truth or Dare.
“Words cannot describe my frustration at this pivotal point in my career. So please know that my team and I are working diligently on a spectacular show for you as soon as I am recovered and ready to return safely onstage this summer,” Tyla continued.
“For North American headline dates, your tickets will automatically be refunded, for all other territories you will be contacted by your ticket provider regarding options, please keep a lookout for new dates and information.”
Injury forces Grammy winner Tyla to cancel all her tours
Last month she made history by becoming the youngest South African to win the award
Image: Steve Tanchel
