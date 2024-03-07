Accountant who stole millions from brothers gets 22 years in jail

The Gqeberha specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday sentenced a chartered accountant to an effective 22 years in jail for stealing more than R52m from two brothers, who were his clients.

The court found Jonathan Blow, 52, guilty on two counts of theft in September last year after he admitted guilt.

The court sentenced Blow to 15 years on each count but magistrate Vusiwe Mnyani ordered eight years for one count to run concurrently with the sentence for the other count.

Blow was the sole director of PE Accounting Solutions, which was appointed to provide accounting services for two SuperSpar entities, one in Gqeberha and the other in Despatch.