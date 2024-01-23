Thandiswa Mazwai spills all the details on her Tiny Desk Concert performance

Thandiswa Mazwai has described preparing for her upcoming Tiny Desk Concert performance as one of the hardest, yet most intimate, live acts of her illustrious career.
King Tha, as she’s affectionately known by her fans, started the year on a high by featuring on the American video series of live concerts NPR Music – a platform leading digital innovation.
Usher, FKA Twigs, Ed Sheeran, Black Motion, Justin Bieber, Black Coffee, Tems, Burna Boy, Davido, Giveon, Megan Thee Stallion and more have staged 15 to 30 minutes live performances on the popular platform since its inception in 2008.
Mazwai told Sowetan that her trip was one for the books as she was last in North America almost two decades ago.
“I mean... this is Tiny Desk. We were beyond excited when I was first approached. To be honest, I wasn’t even supposed to say anything about it but I got too excited and started dropping hints, much to my PR’s horror; askies Maria [McCloy],” she said
“This is the first time since Zabalaza [her debut solo album] that I am doing promo in North America. There is a lot of noise regarding this trip because that was the intention.
“It was actually very hard preparing for such a small crowd but I’m glad my team and I managed to do it. I loved the lovely intimacy about it and how the team was incredibly welcoming.”
Adding more details about her experience recording the mini-concert format, Mazwai said she was taken aback by the freezing weather in Washington DC on the day of filming last week.
Image: Supplied.
Image: Bill Farrington
“They [Tiny Desk team] usually ask that performances be kept to about 15-18 minutes, we did about five songs, some of them shortened. The show was shot on a snowy day in DC and something in me said ‘Yeah, wear a leather dress’… in hindsight, I realised how much of a bad idea that was. So, probably expect some sweaty scenes,” she laughed.
“I was nervous. I’m actually very nervous about every gig. It’s a feeling of surrendering to the gift that allows you to transition. Nerves are a part of transitioning into the conduit/sonic healer, so that will always exist.”
On January 14, Mazwai also performed in the Big Apple at the 21st GlobalFEST at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
“GlobalFEST is one of New York City's premier presentations of global music. A term that describes music that may have a very distinct regional feeling. One that isn’t North American or dance music. So it may speak to traditional music or fusions of such, around the world,” she said.
“I hardly have an answer when I’m asked how a crowd ‘received’ me… in all my life as a musician. Someone after the show told me that it felt like a ‘sonic baptism’ and others commented on my social media. My dear friends Nduduzo Makhathini and Skin from Skunk Anansie were also there."
Mazwai is also in the US to promote her new album Sankofa and is scouting for a new management after her agent of 20 years died last year.
“The difference between local and international crowds is that a local audience sings along…. the performance lends itself to the idea of communal singing which is what I really love about the South African audience,” she said.
“When we are out of the country there is a way in which the music can be displaced without the echo from the audience.”
