Thabo Ndlovu, Princess MacDonald will face off in the finale of Idols SA

Thabo Ndlovu and Princess MacDonald will face off in the finale of Idols SA, with one of them earning the honour of becoming the last champion of the singing competition as it ends after 21 years.
Latest evictee, Faith Nakana, missed out on the opportunity, but his biggest takeaway was singing alongside Grammy-winning American musician PJ Morton earlier this month. The last episode will air on Saturday.
Speaking on his journey in the singing competition, the 26-year-old from Lebowakgomo, outside of Polokwane, said his mission was complete as he got to feature in the last ever season of Idols SA.
“I was 13 years old when I realised I had a good singing voice. There was a church back at home that my mom and I would attend every Sunday. I’d often get so bored when I was there until one day my mom sang a song,” he said.
“I’d love the melody and the way she sang it, so I would imitate her, that’s when I realised I could sing. That feeling got me so excited because I knew music had to be the way to go, for me.
“My mom is my biggest influence… she’s always been the one I’d emulate when I’d sing.”
Nakana is as a pastor’s kid who grew up in a warm Christian family. He has seven other siblings which consists of two sets of twins.
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
“My family and I are pretty much rooted in Christ. Most of what we do is to serve people. I knew this was a calling since I was quite young,” he said.
Nakana added that he entered the singing competition to weigh how South Africans would react to his voice and whether he had what it took to become a star.
“I wanted to showcase my talent to the world and guess what? I made it to the top three… there’s no bigger validation than that,” he said.
“My journey on the show was absolutely beautiful. The person I was coming in as is completely different from the person I am now. So, I’m utterly grateful for the growth and enriching musical experience.
“I was able to hone my craft and own who I am more as a singer. I know now that I have what it takes.”
Nakana’s lasting memory on the show was his performance during showstopper week, which shifted his trajectory on the show.
“After that week, I knew I wanted the title more. Even though I didn’t make it to the end, I have this fuel and desire within me to make it in this industry. Hence I plan to give people more music… they need to keep a lookout for me,” he said.
The star-studded line-up for the finale includes Cassper Nyovest, Vusi Nova and Morton; making his return to SA and closing off his African tour. The top 10 contestants will take the stage one last time.
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
