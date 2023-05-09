Chloe Bailey rocks Gert-Johan Coetzee at The Little Mermaid premiere in Hollywood

American singer and actor Chloe Bailey stunned on Monday night in Hollywood at the world premiere of the film, The Little Mermaid, in a citrus yellow gown by Mzansi couturier Gert-Johan Coetzee.

The anticipated Disney musical fantasy will be released world-wide at the end of the month. It stars in the lead Chloe’s sister Halle Bailey in the titular role with supporting roles by Javier Bardem, Awkwafina and Melissa McCarthy.

The premiere was also attended by Offset (with his daughters Kulture Kiari Cephus and Kalea Marie Cephus), Kenya Moore, Marsai Martin, Kelly Rowland, Simone Ashley, Yvette Nicole Brown and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Chloe is hardly the first A-list to rock one of Coetzee’s creations on an international platform, joining Cardi B, Lizzo, Nomcebo Zikode and Oprah Winfrey. Local radio personality Lerato Kganyago stole the show at the weekend with multiple looks designed by Coetzee during her hosting duties at the Metro FM Music Awards.