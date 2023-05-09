Chloe Bailey rocks Gert-Johan Coetzee at The Little Mermaid premiere in Hollywood
The cleavage-baring and longs-sleeved design Chloe wore featured daring crystal cut-out details
American singer and actor Chloe Bailey stunned on Monday night in Hollywood at the world premiere of the film, The Little Mermaid, in a citrus yellow gown by Mzansi couturier Gert-Johan Coetzee.
The anticipated Disney musical fantasy will be released world-wide at the end of the month. It stars in the lead Chloe’s sister Halle Bailey in the titular role with supporting roles by Javier Bardem, Awkwafina and Melissa McCarthy.
The premiere was also attended by Offset (with his daughters Kulture Kiari Cephus and Kalea Marie Cephus), Kenya Moore, Marsai Martin, Kelly Rowland, Simone Ashley, Yvette Nicole Brown and Tamera Mowry-Housley.
Chloe is hardly the first A-list to rock one of Coetzee’s creations on an international platform, joining Cardi B, Lizzo, Nomcebo Zikode and Oprah Winfrey. Local radio personality Lerato Kganyago stole the show at the weekend with multiple looks designed by Coetzee during her hosting duties at the Metro FM Music Awards.
The cleavage-baring and long-sleeved design Chloe wore featured daring crystal cut-out details.
“I was over the moon when I got notified a couple of weeks ago that Chloe was interested in wearing my dress at the premiere,” Coetzee told Sowetan S Magazine on Tuesday.
“The dress she is wearing is from my latest collection Following The Sun which I showcased late last year and shortly after my showcase, I shipped the collection off to Los Angeles where I’ve had a showroom for the past six months.
“It’s wonderful to see the fruits of my investments starting to come through with Chloe wearing the dress. However, the build-up to this is having other designers and starlets wearing my designs.”
Coetzee explained that the bodice of the dress consisted of thousands of crystals, which were hand-cut and then beaded.
The 35-year-old fashion designer said next on his bucket list of Hollywood A-listers to dress was pop sensation Doja Cat, the daughter of SA actor Dumisani Dlamini.
“It’s really exciting to watch such an iconic woman wearing my dress who I am such a big fan of and as a proud African, it’s always an honour to showcase what we can do on an international platform,” he said.
“Every time I see a star wearing my designs, it’s more of an affirmation that you can never dream too big.”
On the red carpet, Halle opted for a corseted metallic by Valdrin Sahiti; while Martin looked drop dead gorgeous in an earthy-toned dress from Giambattista Valli’s autumn-winter 2022 couture collection.
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley looked dashing in a bright pink Versace cocktail dress with a dramatic train.