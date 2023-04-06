8figurez releases new single featuring Gemini Major

He chats to Sowetan about his instalment in the music industry:
Why 8figurez as your moniker?
I am a mathematician at heart... I’ve always been a numbers guy and I am fixated about doubling up the numbers, be it in my music or money.
How did you fall in love with music?
I’ve always had a good ear for music but I didn’t think I would be making music in the way I am doing right now... but somehow music called me and drew me in. I was initially interested in visuals and videos, so music came as a surprise.
However, seeing that I am a storyteller, it was inevitable that I would be in the music space.
How were you like as a child?
I was very adventurous and headstrong; I always knew what I wanted and would not give up until I got it. I was a smart kid who used to love saving money that my parents gave me – in me doing that, I realised how vital that was for me as an adult.
How long have you been in SA?
For about 10 years, I came here in 2014 and I glad to be accepted not only by my Nigerian community but the South African audience has been so heartwarming to witness... I am truly humbled by the reception.
Flaunting his Nigerian finesse is what AfroBeats and Trap artist 8figurez is all about.
The South African-based Nigerian cinematographer-turned-musician, whose real name is Jackson Irorere, has chosen to go against the grain to express himself through music – with world dominance at the forefront of his musical mission.
The 28-year-old, who made his music debut in 2022, has released his latest project which features SA's top leading producer and artist, Gemini Major.
The duo recently joined forces and dropped a new single, By Force, which touches on being liberated and “not forcing things that can’t be”.
“Gemini Major is super-talented, for someone like me who is fresh in the music scene to link with someone like him is truly a blessing because I learnt a lot from him in the time we spent in the studio. I went from a novice to an artist who has learnt various skills,” says the muso.
“Our energy in the studio was organic, it made our collaboration so effortless. We have five songs together that we hope fans and the world will vibe to.”
How would you describe your journey so far in the industry?
Quite exciting because I love challenge in all spheres of my being. From the people I have worked with on my music to dominating the charts, those experiences made me realise my full protentional as an artist.
How would you best describe your sound?
AfroBeats with an infusion of trap – I actually call it AfroSwang which is more popular in the UK. It’s fast-paced but has a catchy rhythm.
What does music mean to you?
It’s a universal currency – I live, breathe and do everything music. I was into music before I became an artist. It helps people to engage and communicate despite our different languages.
What would you like people to take away from your music?
I want them to learn to not be bothered by the outside noise but do things that make them happy – to basically live life the way they want no matter who says what.
