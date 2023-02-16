Sicelo Buthelezi, Masilo Magoro, Lunga Mofokeng and Lawrence Maleka are set to duke it out for the Outstanding Supporting Actor award at the much-anticipated Royalty Soapie Awards on March 11.
The actors from Gomora, Skeem Saam and The River, respectively, will see their talent being awarded at the momentous ceremony that marks its sixth-year milestone celebration in an industry that aims to showcase and emphasise the importance of storytelling.
Gomora’s Sannah Mchunu and The River’s Lunathi Mampofu, Tinah Mnumzana and Tango Ncetezo got the nod for their captivating performance in the Outstanding Supporting Actress.
SMag’s former cover star Buthelezi, who is loved for his character as Teddy on Mzansi Magic’s leading telenovela Gomora, said he was overwhelmed to receive such a nod.
“This nomination to me means that I am still on the right track and I’m doing the right thing with my character on the show,” the actor elatedly shares.
“Sometimes when you keep doing the same thing over and over, you tend to wonder if you’re still seen. I’m glad my role is still noticed even after four seasons of the show…”
“I am very grateful and humbled at the opportunity. Being recognised by my peers is a humbling experience and to be among the nominated candidates is also a humbling experience,” said Maleka who recently bowed out of his role as Zolani on 1Magic’s The River.
Event to celebrate six years in March
Top actors ready to cross swords over Royalty awards
Sicelo Buthelezi and Lawrence Maleka share their thoughts on their nod
Image: Oupa Bopape
Sicelo Buthelezi, Masilo Magoro, Lunga Mofokeng and Lawrence Maleka are set to duke it out for the Outstanding Supporting Actor award at the much-anticipated Royalty Soapie Awards on March 11.
The actors from Gomora, Skeem Saam and The River, respectively, will see their talent being awarded at the momentous ceremony that marks its sixth-year milestone celebration in an industry that aims to showcase and emphasise the importance of storytelling.
Gomora’s Sannah Mchunu and The River’s Lunathi Mampofu, Tinah Mnumzana and Tango Ncetezo got the nod for their captivating performance in the Outstanding Supporting Actress.
SMag’s former cover star Buthelezi, who is loved for his character as Teddy on Mzansi Magic’s leading telenovela Gomora, said he was overwhelmed to receive such a nod.
“This nomination to me means that I am still on the right track and I’m doing the right thing with my character on the show,” the actor elatedly shares.
“Sometimes when you keep doing the same thing over and over, you tend to wonder if you’re still seen. I’m glad my role is still noticed even after four seasons of the show…”
“I am very grateful and humbled at the opportunity. Being recognised by my peers is a humbling experience and to be among the nominated candidates is also a humbling experience,” said Maleka who recently bowed out of his role as Zolani on 1Magic’s The River.
Image: supplied
Season two of Diepcity, Gomora, The Black Door and The Estate are nominated in the Outstanding Casting Category, while Durban Gen, Imbewu and The River are some of the productions nominated for Outstanding Cinematography.
The awards have also made provision for daily TV drama lovers from across the country to vote for their favourite nominated actors in the Viewer’s Choice Best Actor and Viewer’s Choice Best Actress awards as well as their favourite show.
Phenius Bullets, who acts as Osama in Diepcity, Thabiso Molokomme who is known for his role as Paxton Kgomo on Skeem Saam as well Sibonginkosi Tenza who plays Nandi Mkhize on The Black Door are some of the actors nominated for an Outstanding Newcomer award.
The founder and CEO of the awards Winnie Ntshaba said she was proud to celebrate the diverse calibre of nominations from across the country.
"The Royalty Soapie Awards aim to make the cast and crew feel that their work is noticed and it is valued. It shows approval and gratitude for each person's good job and makes people aware that good work will be rewarded.
“The sixth-year milestone has been a fantastic journey of seeing a dream coming to fruition. As an actress, I saw a need to create a platform where we celebrate the hard work of individuals and productions behind the soapie industry and its current success in the television industry.”
seemelam@arena.africa
Gomora actor ‘Teddy’ spreads his wings into the music scene
Big Brother Titans will help connect SA and Nigeria – Lawrence Maleka
Charming Zolisa Xaluva counts his blessings as acting career flourishes
Generations: The Legacy's Six Nyamane defied her mom's wishes to follow academia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos