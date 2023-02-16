×

Culture

Comedian Kevin Hart promoting his movie Die Hart in SA

16 February 2023 - 18:51
Masego Seemela Online journalist
American comedian Kevin Hart leaves the press conference at Monte Casino in Johanneburg for the premiere of his movie Die Hart. Hart is also in the country for his world stand up comedy show. Details
Image: Thulani Mbele

American comedian Kevin Hart says he chose to promote his action-comedy film Die Hart in SA to bring awareness about what the country is all about.

Hart, who referred to himself as Mpho, a name that was given to him during his last trip in SA in 2016, held a press briefing at Montecasino, Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon. 

Mpho means gift.

“The name Mpho came from my first trip here. I got an amazing history lesson where I learnt about the culture and understanding not just the heritage but true understanding of the people,” said the funnyman. 

“I feel that it’s part of my duty to come here and promote this movie...so that platform is able to bring awareness of what this country is all about. I wanted to be a part of the hood story and the good conversations.” 

The satirical action-comedy features a star-studded cast, including John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett and Jean Reno. 

The film, which condenses the 10-episode Quibi series into a full-length movie, is set to launch worldwide on February 22 and with screenings in select cinemas in SA via distributor Empire.

It has been re-imagined as a movie for Prime Video and will be available for viewing on February 24.

seemelam@arena.africa 

