American comedian Kevin Hart says he chose to promote his action-comedy film Die Hart in SA to bring awareness about what the country is all about.
Hart, who referred to himself as Mpho, a name that was given to him during his last trip in SA in 2016, held a press briefing at Montecasino, Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon.
Mpho means gift.
“The name Mpho came from my first trip here. I got an amazing history lesson where I learnt about the culture and understanding not just the heritage but true understanding of the people,” said the funnyman.
“I feel that it’s part of my duty to come here and promote this movie...so that platform is able to bring awareness of what this country is all about. I wanted to be a part of the hood story and the good conversations.”
The satirical action-comedy features a star-studded cast, including John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett and Jean Reno.
The film, which condenses the 10-episode Quibi series into a full-length movie, is set to launch worldwide on February 22 and with screenings in select cinemas in SA via distributor Empire.
It has been re-imagined as a movie for Prime Video and will be available for viewing on February 24.
Comedian Kevin Hart promoting his movie Die Hart in SA
Image: Thulani Mbele
