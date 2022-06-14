Master KG toasts to 500 million views of Jerusalema on YouTube

House music maestro Master KG's smash hit Jerusalema continues to make history and break records two years after its release.

The global hit featuring Nomcebo Zikode has reached over 500 million views on YouTube, a milestone that’s a rare feat for a SA musician.

“I am indebted to the fans around the world who continue to show Jerusalema so much love,” Master KG toasted to the news.

“I never thought one day we would be sitting at a half a billion views on YouTube for Jerusalema, but here we are.

“It was all a dream. My heart is full of gratitude and I’m inspired to create more and keep flying the South African flag high.”

The vibrant and melodic song has been enjoyed around the world, seeing the likes of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, American comedian Kevin Hart and Hollywood star Leslie Jordan hop onto the viral dance challenge.

The song also served as a unity tune during the height of the pandemic where many people joined along sharing their dance moves on social media.

Sending his congratulatory message to Master KG, Nkateko Maluleke, the MD of Open Mic said: “To say we are proud of Master KG would be an understatement."

"Two years after Jerusalema was released we still find reasons to celebrate this work of genius and this says a lot about the enduring nature of Master KG’s talent," Maluleke added.

“This is an incredible feat for a young South African man and we believe there is more to come from him, this is only the start.”