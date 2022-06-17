Chris Brown lifts Afrobeat's 'Monalisa' into global sensation

Nigerian afro-fusion artist Lojay and internationally renowned producer Sarz's new remix song Monalisa featuring RnB superstar Chris Brown is taking the world by storm.

The song, that’s got the likes of American comedian Kevin Hart and South African stars dancing, is taken from Lojay and Sarz’s (real name Osabuohien Osaretin), joint EP, LV N ATTN, that they dropped last year.

Much as the original version of Monalisa, the remix boasts hypnotic beats and infectious hooks, which has fast made it become not just one of the biggest releases in Nigeria, but a global hit as well.

Lojay’s (born Lekan Osifeso Jr) sublime vocals have garnered him as one of the best in Nigeria, while Sarz’s slick production, synonymously known for blending contemporary Afrobeats with vibrant hip hop and sensual RnB sounds, has established him as the go-to producer for heavyweight acts in Nigeria and across the globe such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, Skepta, Drake and Beyoncé.

How did you two meet?

Sarz: I met Lojay on the streets in 2020. I’d always see him sleeping and begging people for money and because it was a pandemic, he couldn’t go back to his parents’ home. He was destitute for three months and seeing that he was struggling I thought I should help him.

One day I heard him sing and asked him if he wanted to get into the studio with me. Our first time in the studio was pure magic.

How did you get Chris Brown on the remix?

Sarz: We’ve always wanted an international voice on the remix of Monalisa and we felt that Chris Brown stood out from the list of international stars we had.

Chris is an artist that can sing in any genre and still be identified. His voice took the song to another level.

How did Chris Brown feel when you first approached him with the proposal for the remix?

Fortunately for us, he was as excited about the collaboration as us. He loved the sound and melody and he jumped on it – the process was quite effortless and smooth.