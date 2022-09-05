Jaxa plays the pastor’s devouted wife overprotective matriarchy, Evelyn; while Kgoroge is billed to portray a classic antagonist. Newcomers Nkone Mamejta and Toka Mtabane will make their acting debut.
Themba Ndaba, Tina Jaxa, Seputla Sebogodi to lead the new BET drama Redemption
Burnt Onion, Seriti Films collaborated to bring the new daily TV show
Themba Ndaba, Tina Jaxa and Seputla Sebogodi are set to lead the cast of BET Africa’s new daily drama, Redemption.
Yonda Thomas, Pearl Modiadie, Sthandiwe Kgoroge and Sparky Xulu have also scored roles in the new telenovela.
The new show will make its continental debut on BET Africa on September 26 and will later be broadcast on eTV.
With the show premised around a church and the highly respected Zikode family, the plot is set after the mysterious disappearance of pastor Simon Zikode (Ndaba).
After his disappearance, his daughter Faith (Kwanele Mthethwa) quits her international music career to take up her father’s duties by dealing with church and family issues. In this process, Faith ends up uncovering dark secrets about her family.
“Redemption will bring much-anticipated drama, it will ignite fervent conversations around the day-to-day experiences of the ordinary South African and shine a light on value systems within African communities. I'll be playing Pastor Simon Zikode, a charismatic and powerful man who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals. The energy on set is electrifying and we can’t wait to see that translate on screen,” said Ndaba.
Jaxa plays the pastor’s devouted wife overprotective matriarchy, Evelyn; while Kgoroge is billed to portray a classic antagonist. Newcomers Nkone Mamejta and Toka Mtabane will make their acting debut.
“We are very excited about our collaboration with Burnt Onion and strongly believe the co-production has elevated the project. Together, the two companies have been able to add something dynamic to the industry,” said managing director and executive producer of Seriti Films, Leanne Kumalo.
Senior vice-president of editorial and general manager at Paramount Africa and peer lead at BET International, Monde Twala added: "Our mission at BET Africa is to engage the black community and truly drive black excellence in our industry and through the stories we tell."
“The team behind this BET Africa Original is exceptional. Redemption is a co-production by two of the most notable production companies in SA; Seriti Films, known for their masterful storytelling, and Burnt Onion Productions, which deliver world-class productions," Twala said.
“This, together with the stellar cast of Redemption, guarantees an enthralling viewing experience for our audiences across the continent.”
