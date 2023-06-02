Your weekend binge fest sorted: stream 'Married at First Sight SA'

Is signing up for a reality show really the best way to find a spouse? And is agreeing to marry someone you've never met a recipe for true love — or total disaster?

Find out by bingeing the complete first season of Married at First Sight SA, which is now available to TimesLIVE subscribers as part of the brand's expanded entertainment offering.

In this drama-filled series — or should we say “social experiment” — six South African singles put their faith in a team of experts to “scientifically” pair them the partner of their dreams. But there's a catch: they first time they'll meet their “perfect” match is at the alter, where they'll promptly tie the knot.

These newly-weds then have six weeks, with the specialists nurturing their budding relationships, to decide whether they're going to stay together or separate.