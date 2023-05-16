Emmy win proves Africa's 'My Better World' is edutainment at its best

Each of the 55 episodes also includes a short documentary showcasing real life heroes from across the continent who are making a difference in their communities.

“My Better World embodies the best of what media can and should do: draw audiences on its entertainment merit, telling the stories that matter most, and leaving them empowered to improve their lives and the lives of those around them,” says Ivy Denge from Kenya's Citizen TV.

It's no wonder then that My Better World won an award in the “Kids: Factual & Entertainment” category at the 2022 Emmys.