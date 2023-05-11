×

Entertainment

Mzansi celebs spill insider info on 'The Green Room' podcast

Host Zola Hashatsi chats to A-list actors about their journey to the top, most famous roles and more in this entertaining podcast, available exclusively to TimesLIVE subscribers

11 May 2023 - 08:41
Nyaniso Dzedze (right) is one of the A-list guests on 'The Green Room', an exciting podcast about life in the entertainment industry that's hosted by actor Zola Hashatsi (left).
Image: Zola Hashatsi/Instagram

Having starred in popular shows such as Rhythm City, actor Zola Hashatsi is no stranger to hanging out with fellow celebs in green rooms before shooting his scenes. So, who better to host an exciting podcast that takes you behind the scenes of the Mzansi's entertainment industry?

The Green Room is an original podcast available exclusively to TimesLIVE subscribers, as part of the brand's expanded entertainment offering.

In each hour-long episode, Hashatsi is joined by a local A-lister to get insider info about their journey to the top, most famous roles, experiences on the sets of hit shows and movies and more.

Guests include:

  • Director, screenwriter, musician and actor Mbulelo Katise, who has starred in Expiry Date, The Queen and more.
  • Ishmael Songo, one of the youngest actors to be featured in SA's Oscar-winning film Tsotsi. He's since scored roles in shows such as The Wife.
  • Actor, singer, dancer and choreographer Nyaniso Dzedze, who portrayed Simba in Beyoncé's powerful visual album Black Is King.
  • Actor Mathews Rantsoma, best known for his role on Scandal!
  • Actor Kagiso Rathebe, whose resume highlights include Generations: The Legacy, How to Ruin Christmas and Scandal!

Get a taste of The Green Room

Listen to this excerpt from Hashatsi's interview with Rathebe, where the Scandal! villain talks on-set etiquette, how his mom's support was instrumental in his getting started in the entertainment industry, and why he was initially reluctant to be labelled as an “actor slash model”:

