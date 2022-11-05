Xiaomi opens first store in SA — and is giving you amazing deals to celebrate
Xiaomi fans, it's time to get excited: the global consumer electronics brand is holding the grand opening of its first-ever store in Mzansi on Saturday, November 5 — and is offering you amazing deals to celebrate.
Located at Shop L21 at Sandton City, Johannesburg, the store is the first of many that Xiaomi hopes to ultimately open across the country.
It'll sell a wide range of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones and AIoT (artificial intelligence + internet of things) products ranging from smartwatches and speakers to tablets and home security cameras. Pop in to get the chance to experience these gadgets for yourself, so you can see just how truly innovative they are.
For those who've already invested in one of Xiaomi's awesome and accessible products, if it ever needs repairs, you'll conveniently be able bring it to the store to get the process started.
Don't miss these sensational specials
Visit the new Xiaomi store's grand opening on Saturday for lots of fun, surprises and prizes. You'll also get a huge 50% discount on select items if you purchase them on the day. And, if one of these purchases happens to be a smartphone, you'll get a Mi Smart Band 5 fitness tracker, valued at R699, as a free gift. (Offers valid while stocks last.)
Can't make it to the grand opening? Luckily Xiaomi's got lots of Black Friday and holiday specials coming up in November and December. So, regularly visit the store for fresh deals, and follow Xiaomi SA on Facebook and Twitter for updates on special offers, promotions and competitions.
Hot off the launch pad
Xiaomi's mission is to continually innovate to create products that'll make your life easier and more convenient. Needless to say, you'll be spoilt for choice when you visit the new Xiaomi store — especially when it comes to smartphones.
Here are just some of the remarkable devices the brand has launched this year:
The Redmi Note 11 Series
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series includes the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro. Featuring 108MP and 50MP main cameras in their camera set-ups respectively, these smartphones will allow you to capture outstanding high-resolution photos and videos with true-to-life details.
With a high refresh rate of up to 90Hz or 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz or 360Hz, depending on the model, the Redmi Note 11 Series enhances your screen experience with smoother animations and lag-free transitions, while also registering more precise finger touches.
The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 are equipped with long-lasting 5,000mAh batteries and have 67W and 33W fast-charging capabilities respectively. All this means you'll spend less time with your smartphone plugged in and more time using it to enjoy what you love most.
The Redmi Note 10 Series
Xiaomi firmly believes in making smartphones with exceptional performance accessible to more and more people. And the pocket-friendly prices of the devices in the Redmi 10 Series — such as the Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C and Redmi 10 2022 — have made them a popular choice in the South African market.
The Redmi 10A provides a well-rounded user experience at the affordable price of R2,299. It's large 6.53" HD+ Dot Drop display makes watching videos and browsing content a joy, while the rear fingerprint sensor makes it more convenient to unlock. It comes with a 13MP main camera plus a 2MP depth camera that helps to achieve a natural blur effect in the background when you take portraits.
If you're looking for professional-level photography in a fun-sized phone, the Redmi 10C, R3,299, delivers with a high-resolution 50MP camera that's perfect for capturing those unforgettable moments.
The Redmi 10C has a generous 6.71" display, which is rare for phones in this price segment, and is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor to deliver efficient and powerful performance, while conserving power. Speaking of which, it's huge 5000mAh battery will last you through the day, allowing you to stay powered up while on the go.
With a high refresh rate of up to 90Hz, you can look forward to enjoying a smoother, more fluid viewing experience when scrolling, watching content or playing games on the Redmi 10 2022, R3,999.
The Redmi 10 2022 has a 6.5" FHD+ DotDisplay and an AI quad-camera set-up comprising a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth camera for next-level photography. It, too, has a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery that provides enough power to last a full day.
The Xiaomi 12 Series
The Xiaomi 12 Series, which includes the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Lite, are flagship smartphones designed with photo enthusiasts in mind.
The Xiaomi 12 sets the bar for next-generation computing thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with a cutting-edge 4nm technology process.
Other standout features of this device are a 50MP pro-grade main camera, a FHD+ 6.28" AMOLED DotDisplay and dual speakers with SOUND by Harman Kardon. It's also equipped with 67W wired and 50W wireless turbo charging; this means the battery goes from flat to 87% in a mere 30 minutes, and to 100% in about 46 minutes.
Boasting a studio-level triple camera set-up, the Xiaomi 12 Lite features a 108MP main camera and a 32MP front camera. With a sleek 7.29mm thin design and weighing a mere 173g, it offers an incredibly comfortable in-hand grip.
Flagship-level 5G performance, 67W turbo charging and a 6.55″ AMOLED display add to the impressiveness of this smartphone.
