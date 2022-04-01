Xiaomi launches two exciting new phones in its Redmi Note 11 series

Mark April 5, 2022 on your calendar because that’s when consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company, Xiaomi, will launch two new smartphones to their Redmi Note 11 series.

Smartphone launches may be a dime a dozen these days, but the Redmi Note 11 series’ innovative features and specs are something to be excited about. You can expect powerful upgrades to the Redmi Note 11 series’ camera system, charging speed, display, and system-on-chip — all packed in a trendy, flat-edge body design.

The launch will be live-streamed on the Xiaomi SA Facebook page and YouTube channel from 7pm until 8pm on April 5.

And a launch would not be a launch without exciting prize giveaways to participating viewers. Facebook viewers will stand a chance to win more than R60,000 worth of prizes, including the new smartphones in the Redmi Note 11 series.

Rise to the Challenge

The Redmi Note series is known for producing impressive and affordable smartphone models and is continuing its legacy with the two new devices under the theme “Rise to the Challenge”.

The theme reflects Xiaomi’s commitment at questioning what is possible and bringing stronger specs and features with each generation of smartphone. Equally, the theme reflects the attitude and spirit of the young generation who have the courage not to be afraid, not to stagnate and not to give up when faced with life’s challenges.

The young generation encapsulated in the Redmi Note series are happy to take on those challenges, to question the norm, and to make the ordinary extraordinary with their creativity.

Over the years, the Redmi Note series has proven to be popular around the world, selling more than 240-million smartphones globally by the end of 2021.

The Redmi Note 11 series aims to be the perfect companion in life by making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than ever before, at affordable prices.

Its predecessors

The Redmi Note 7 and 8 series were pioneers of some of the best camera technology available, bringing 48 megapixels (MP) and 64MP cameras to the mid-range, at a time when others were still offering 12MP cameras.

The Redmi Note 9 series brought 30W fast charging, and its standout features were the long-lasting batteries and solid performances. The Redmi Note 10 series gave users access to a 108MP camera at affordable prices, and was also praised for its modern features, powerful processors and pricing. Xiaomi has improved these features, while taking note of user feedback to address any smartphone elements which could be improved.

More than just smartphones

Xiaomi is more than just a smartphone brand. Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an internet of things platform at its core. There’s an array of products to make life more convenient and fun. Some of these products will also be showcased at the Redmi Note 11 series launch event.

Tune in on April 5 2022 on Xiaomi SA’s Facebook page or YouTube channel at 7pm to find out more.

This article was paid for by Xiaomi.