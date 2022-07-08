Flagship Xiaomi 12 smartphone is a filmmaking powerhouse

Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 12, has just dropped in SA.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, this sleek device can be thought of as a pocket-sized filmmaking studio that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand.

Whether you love to shoot videos, edit them or watch them, the Xiaomi 12 is an entertainment powerhouse that's sure to impress.

Here are some of the reasons:

Capture cinematic shots in any scenario

The Xiaomi 12 enables you to shoot studio-quality shots no matter the scenario.

It boasts a pro-grade triple camera array for versatile shooting, starring a huge 50MP main wide-angle camera with 8K recording capabilities. This is accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP tele-macro camera, for filming life from different perspectives.

Beyond impressive hardware, the Xiaomi 12 also features advancements in the brand's proprietary AI algorithms. These innovations make it easier than ever for you to record every moment the way you want to — even in lowlight or when shooting moving subjects.