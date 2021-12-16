Shoot to thrill with Samsung’s epic Galaxy S21 Series these holidays
These smartphones’ pro-grade camera technology lets you capture cinematic 8K videos and snap incredibly detailed stills
The holidays are a time to rest, relax and enjoy yourself — and that’s where Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Series comes in.
The Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are some of the brand’s most sought-after devices and for good reason: they were designed to revolutionise smartphone video and photography.
You can look forward to capturing all those fun, festive moments with friends and family in amazingly vivid detail thanks to these smartphones’ pro-grade camera technology.
With the Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G, you can shoot photos in 64MP resolution. The Space Zoom feature, which teams Hybrid Optic Zoom with 30x Super Resolution Zoom, allows you to zoom in closer than ever before with greater clarity and precision.
The premium Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G kicks things up a notch, with 108MP resolution and 100x Super Resolution Zoom.
The new Zoom Lock helps to stabilise your shots, while Night Mode ensures that you can get the rich image quality you’re after, even in dark settings.
With 10MP front cameras in Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G, and a 40MP version in the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, your selfies will never have looked better and will be social media ready without all the editing.
To top it all off, you can shoot cinema-quality videos, capturing incredible detail in 8K resolution with super smooth action at 24 frames a second.
Powered by the most advanced processor to ever be included in a Galaxy device, all three models boast edge-to-edge displays, superfast 120Hz refresh rates and large batteries for uninterrupted productivity and entertainment.
So spoil yourself, or make someone feel really special, by gifting them one of Samsung's S21 Series devices this festive season.
And, if the person you’re shopping for is lucky enough to already have a Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, why not help them make the most of it by treating them to a Galaxy Watch3 or some noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds?
The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G retails for R18,999, the Galaxy S21+ 5G for R22,499 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G for R27,999. The Galaxy Watch3 is priced from R6,999 and Galaxy buds from R2,499. Find out more about these awesome devices and many others here.
This article was paid for by Samsung.
Note: recommended retail prices may vary according to supplier.