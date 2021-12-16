Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Every time an aeroplane streaked the sky over Kgomotso Phatsima's village in rural Botswana, she would pause, look up and vow she too would fly high one day.

Phatsima has more than kept her promise.

Not only did she become one of the country's first female military pilots, the 36-year-old has also built an organisation that trains thousands of young girls in robotics, coding and entrepreneurship programmes.

Her graduates get to celebrate their digital achievements with a real-life ride, piloted by captain Phatsima.

"We use the power of flight to ignite new passions and we can see that things are changing...tech will take our country to the next level," Phatsima said.

Phatsima is just one part of a nationwide push to diversify Botswana's economy, investing in science, tech and entrepreneurship to lessen a dependency on diamond mining.

Her main focus is young women; other entrepreneurs have chosen to back different skills or sectors. All are eager to reform Botswana's economic model, their drive only deepened by the pandemic.

"COVID was a wakeup call for Botswana that the careers of tomorrow are going to be in programming, innovation and technology," Phatsima told the Thomson Reuters Foundation from the country's innovation hub in Gaborone, the capital.

"As life moved online, it opened our eyes that robotics and coding are good for kids in the future," said Phatsima, who has also worked as a teacher and trained as an aviation safety specialist in her jam-packed career.