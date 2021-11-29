Luxe development HQ Sandton will boast SA's largest rooftop garden

Sandton’s well-heeled will soon have bragging rights to SA’s largest rooftop garden. The 1,285m2 green oasis will boast 360º views, a 22.3m-long infinity pool as well as a restaurant and bar.

It's one of the highlights of HQ Sandton, a 12-storey residential development near Mushroom Farm Park, which is soon to be launched by developers Weinprop and Forsee Properties.

The rooftop garden is more than just an aesthetically-pleasing perk for those who want to live in the heart of Africa’s richest square mile. Together with the leafy views afforded by HQ Sandton's luxurious apartments, it has real financial value.

Global findings show that homes with a park view command an average price premium that is 34% higher than equivalent dwellings lacking a view. In the UK alone, property on commons or parks double in value every 10 years.