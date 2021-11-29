Luxe development HQ Sandton will boast SA's largest rooftop garden
An incredible 'garden in the sky' is just one of the perks this soon-to-be-launched property development will offer future residents
Sandton’s well-heeled will soon have bragging rights to SA’s largest rooftop garden. The 1,285m2 green oasis will boast 360º views, a 22.3m-long infinity pool as well as a restaurant and bar.
It's one of the highlights of HQ Sandton, a 12-storey residential development near Mushroom Farm Park, which is soon to be launched by developers Weinprop and Forsee Properties.
The rooftop garden is more than just an aesthetically-pleasing perk for those who want to live in the heart of Africa’s richest square mile. Together with the leafy views afforded by HQ Sandton's luxurious apartments, it has real financial value.
Global findings show that homes with a park view command an average price premium that is 34% higher than equivalent dwellings lacking a view. In the UK alone, property on commons or parks double in value every 10 years.
HQ Sandton brings the outdoors indoors, provides a range of everyday and bespoke facilities, and offers a lucrative investment opportunity with real growth potentialMilton Weinberg of Weinprop
“Living in the centre of Sandton is the ambition of many go-getters, professionals and couples,” says Milton Weinberg of Weinprop. “Although apartment living in the city is convenient for getting to work on time, it often comes with pitfalls: a lack of green areas, no parking or limited space for on-site facilities. That's why we wanted to create something different and out of the box with HQ Sandton.”
HQ Sandton boasts rooftop and ground floor amenities. These include:
- Landscaped outdoor areas with a unique fountain and braai areas;
- Lounges;
- Restaurants, a bar and a deli;
- A state-of-the-art-gym;
- Work pods and co-working spaces;
- Laundry and cleaning services;
- A 24-hour concierge;
- Ample secure parking; and
- 24-hour security.
HQ Sandton is also set to achieve a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (Leed) rating, making it a globally-certified green building. Residents and investors will enjoy a more sustainable way of living with an eco-friendly footprint that ensures less water and energy consumption, as well as lower CO2 emissions.
“Architecturally, HQ Sandton is what the future of Sandton city will look like — modern, sustainable and the kind of place I could see becoming an iconic address,” says Jeff Cole, director of Messaris Wapenaar Cole Architects, the firm responsible for the development's unique U-shaped design.
HQ Sandton offers a range of studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments priced from R890,000 (with a low deposit of R20,000). With all bond and transfer costs included in the purchase price, HQ Sandton offers a cost-effective way to snatch up a covetable Sandton address with a monthly repayment of only R5,788*.
Sales open at the launch of HQ Sandton on December 4. Visit hqsandton.co.za or call 087 537 0534 to register your interest.
*Calculated on a 30-year bond at 7% interest rate.
This article was paid for by HQ Sandton.