Riaad Moosa’s new film to tickle your funny bone

Funnyman Riaad Moosa is set to reprise his role as an aspiring stand-up comedian in the much-awaited movie, New Material.

A sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Material, the movie is set to reel in more than a few laughs as stars such as Schalk Bezuidenhout and Joey Rasdien join Moosa on a hilarious journey.

Playing the role of Cassim Kaif, Moosa explains that his character is trying to juggle the demands of a new marriage and being a father while looking after his elderly parents.

“In the first film my character Cassim was trying to kick-start his comedy career even though he knew his father Ebrahim would disapprove because he wanted his son to take over the fabric shop in Fordsburg [Johannesburg]. However, Cassim followed his dreams and pursued his career in comedy.

“Fast forward nine years later, Cassim is a husband and a father who’s trying to juggle it all. His comedy career is doing reasonably well and he is receiving a lot of love and support from the Muslim community. But this doesn’t satisfy him, so Cassim embarks on a journey to broaden his footprint as a comedian,” Moosa explains.

With the help of his friend, played by Rasdien, Cassim plans to take on a national tour that doesn’t end up the way they expected.

“From the beginning, the tour was filled with many problems – Yusuf and Cassim had to make tough decisions after international opportunities presented themselves. It’s so hilarious to see how Cassim’s tour all plays out,” the qualified medical doctor says.