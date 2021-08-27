FREE MASTERCLASS | How to style your home like an interior designer

From the sanctuary of your bedroom to the heart of the home, bring your space to life with this season’s fresh accents, layered textiles and playful materials.

While interior design and transitioning the home can seem intimidating, understanding the trends and the basics of how textures, colours, shapes and scale work together can go a long way towards simplifying the process.

Don’t miss out on the Sowetan S Mag masterclass in partnership with Woolworths Home. S Mag editor Thembalethu Zulu will be joined by Blaque Pearl Lifestyle’s co-owner and interior designer Zimkita Sidumo, Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida and Woolworths' head of trend and design: homeware Claire Robinson to help you master and transform your space like a pro.

Woolworths Home will be giving away two R2,500 vouchers to spend on items to help you bring in spring in style.

Date: Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Time: 6.30pm



