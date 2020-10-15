Growing your own food made easy

Tips for first-time gardeners from the 'Gangsta Gardener'

One of the things the confines of lockdown helped us realise was the importance of the space we surround ourselves with, what we do with that space and how to maximise it. Along with baking, urban gardening has blossomed over recent months as an economic way to grow your own food, invest in our health and for some, the therapeutic benefits gardening can be associated with.



One person who knows a thing or two about urban gardening is Ron Finley – a man who doesn’t just call himself the "Gangsta Gardener" for no good reason. When he started to plant food on the sidewalk outside his home in Los Angeles in 2010, he not only received a citation for gardening without a permit, but also a warrant for his arrest. He fought back and received permission to keep his garden, starting a gardening movement to promote urban gardening...