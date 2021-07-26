Kanye West, Lerato Kganyago & Lil Nas X: 3 things you need to know from the weekend
As we experienced what was surely the coldest weekend of the year, things started heating up when scenes from rapper Kanye West’s upcoming studio album, Donda, blazed up the socials.
While social media seemed to be the only means of entertainment due to life indoors, we're looking forward to being able to experience the outdoors a little more under the reduced restrictions.
Here's some of what also happened this weekend that you need to know about.
STORY OF THE WEEKEND
Ye has the whole city out! 🔥🔥 #DONDA #KanyeWest || 🎥 @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/AMVBwtRET1— BET (@BET) July 23, 2021
Kanye West’s name seemed to be on everyone’s lips this past weekend after he hosted a listening session to his 10th solo studio album, which is an ode to his late mother Donda West who died in 2007.
West unveiled his latest album, Donda, to thousands of fans at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Atlanta on Friday which trended over the weekend. The album includes collaborations with artists like Pop Smoke, Pusha T and Travis Scott. Despite boasting such big names, what got the attention of fans was his collaboration track with estranged friend Jay-Z that had everyone talking.
For the past few years, there seemed to be some sort of "beef" between the two rap legends, however, it looks like they have put that all behind them.
TWEET YOU NEED TO SEE
Living authentically is what singer Lil Nas X is all about and this weekend was no different.
Since coming out as a gay man, the Old Town Road singer has been fighting social media trolls who have been judging him for embracing his sexuality.
In a tweet directed at people who shame musicians who identify themselves as being part of the LGBTQI+ community, Lil Nas X made it clear how he would not allow anyone to put him down as he ascends in his career.
He also claimed that the reason some great icons were secretive about their sexuality was the fear of not being loved by the masses which is evident in what he’s currently facing.
OUTFIT OF THE WEEKEND
When "luxury meets style" is the best way to describe Lerato Kganyago’s black and white Gert-Johan Coetzee inspired outfit.
The TV and radio personality stepped out looking all kinds of chic in a jersey type-dress and black knee-high boots. Sporting a sleek long hairdo, Lerato sealed her look off with stunning Louis Vuitton sunglasses that proved she is the girl she thinks she is!