New Orbit gum ad puts a humorous spin on life post lockdown

For the past 18 months South Africans have been fantasising about life post lockdown, and now that the country is fully engaged in the vaccination programme, it seems within our grasp. We are finally entering a space where we can start seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and get motivated to immerse ourselves into living our best lives yet.

This ad depicts the moment when lockdown comes to an end, in a humorous, exaggerated way that gives South Africans a much-needed boost of hope, that (responsible) socialising is indeed on the horizon.

Excitement for a return to normality is shown in various scenarios, including a man who resembles a caveman eyeing out a pack of Orbit when it’s announced over the radio that it’s time to see people again; a woman rising from a mountain of old pizza boxes; a toilet paper hoarder peeking out sceptically from behind his door; and people running like their lives depend on it to finally embrace one another in open air.

Watch the ad below: