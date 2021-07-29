Skaters' stylish fashion takes center stage at Tokyo Olympics
Skateboarders making their debut at the Olympics in Tokyo are attracting attention for their outfits as much as for their skills.
Twitter users this week were especially impressed by local competitor Aori Nishimura, whose all-white uniform and platinum blonde hair shone against a grey-and-purple skate park in the heats...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.