Moonchild Sanelly to host new show

By S Mag - 28 July 2021 - 14:15
Moonchild Sanelly is the new host of a BET show, Madness Method, which will air this Friday.
Gqom singer Moonchild Sanelly has a bagged a gig as the new host of a show on BET called Madness Method which will see her zooming into the lives of South Africa’s most creative artists and entertainers to find out what makes them tick.

The show is set to make its debut on BET this Friday at 9.30pm.

With over ten episodes, the show will see new and well-known faces address topical issues, which include; black love, patriarchy, toxicity in relationships, and how they navigate within the entertainment industry in a Covid world.

Bringing her wit and no-holds-barred attitude to the programme, Moonchild is set to keep her special guest on their toes as she unpacks the core of what makes them successful while the Masked Mixologist, a new and promising character on South Africa’s entertainment scene will also be introduced to the viewers.

The show was shot at various locations around Johannesburg’s most known landmarks such as the iconic Eyethu Theatre in Soweto, the Soweto Towers, Market Theatre and the vibrant Newtown Music Factory.

