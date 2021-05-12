S Mag

Wendy Williams gets her own wax figure

By TimesLIVE - 12 May 2021 - 09:44
Wendy Williams, left, with her son Kevin and her wax figure.
Image: Intagram/WendyWilliams

American talk-show host Wendy Williams' wax figure to be on display at the Madame Tussauds' New York wax museum was revealed on her show recently.

On a snap posted on her Instagram, Williams said she was excited for the honour.

“Another historic day in Wendy History. I’m so excited to be part of @madametussaudsusa and glad that my son was with me on such a special day,” she said.

Other stars with wax figures from the museum include Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Pharrell Williams, Kylie Jenner and Ed Sheeran.

