MEC to probe failed dairy farm after state pumped R43m into it

Eastern Cape’s new rural development and agrarian reform MEC Nonkqubela Pieters has appointed a team of senior officials to conduct an investigation into allegations of mismanagement at the Mantusini dairy farm.

Pieters and senior officials visited the farm on Monday to see for herself and interact with stakeholders in an effort to address the situation.

Spokesperson Masiza Mazizi confirmed that the MEC had visited the farm and met members of the trust, workers, traditional leaders and the community.

''As she has just assumed her duties, she felt she had to see for herself. There are indeed numerous and serious challenges at the farm, hence the investigation. The team of investigators has 21 days to conclude the investigation..."

The farm was started by 450 Mantusini villagers in 2005 and grew to receive support from government.

In 2016, then rural development and land reform minister Gugile Nkwinti injected R18m worth of state-of-the-art resources to benefit 400 households involved in the farm.

By last year R43m in state funding had been pumped into the farm.