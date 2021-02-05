Three affordable getaways for Valentine's Day

Tucked away in the misty town of Dullstroom in Mpumalanga, just over three hours’ drive from Johannesburg, you will find Walkersons Hotel and Spa amongst rolling hills and ample dams perfect for trout fishing. With two on-site restaurants, 27 hotel rooms and five self-catering cottages perfect for families or friends, there’s something to suit every need and whim.

The spa offers a range of treatments – from classic massages to hydrating cocoons and body polishes – while the vast expanse of the 800 hectare estate provides ample walkways for walking and hiking. Dullstroom also offers a full list of activities – if not in the form of restaurants, bars and breweries (where you can once again find a tipple, beer or glass of wine two), then in the form of horse riding, golf, shopping or, of course, fly fishing.

Hotel rates start from R2,950 per person sharing per night and self-catering cottage rates start from R2,750 per cottage per night sleeping four persons. They are running a Valentine’s special of 35% discount for a two-night stay throughout the month of February. Enjoy a special Valentine’s menu, a romantic turndown and a small gift over Valentine’s weekend. For more information, visit walkersons.co.za.