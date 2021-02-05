Three affordable getaways for Valentine's Day
It’s been a bit of a rough start to the year so with Valentine’s Day around the corner, there’s no better way to take a breather and celebrate life with your loved one than to book a romantic getaway.
Think leisurely dinners, spa treatments, game drives and special spoils.
Here’s our pick of three spots for the perfect baecation.
Moledi Gorge
Situated on a privately owned game farm, Moledi Gorge is a two-hour drive from Johannesburg in the North West province. Perched on a cliff overlooking a gorge, the chic bush villa has seven deluxe suites and one presidential suite with a private patio and pool. Each suite is individually decorated with floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows that open onto a private balcony.
Dip into their wine cellar, enjoy the soothing sensation of watching a fire in the boma, take a nap on a hammock in the garden or steam away your stress in the spa before heading out on a game drive.
Rates are from R2995.00 per person sharing per night with limited availability over Valentine’s weekend. Rates include accommodation, all meals, tea and coffee, use of the steam room in the spa area, a tourism levy and a game drive when staying in the Presidential Suite. For more information, visit roraprivatecollection.com/moledi.
Walkersons Hotel and Spa
Tucked away in the misty town of Dullstroom in Mpumalanga, just over three hours’ drive from Johannesburg, you will find Walkersons Hotel and Spa amongst rolling hills and ample dams perfect for trout fishing. With two on-site restaurants, 27 hotel rooms and five self-catering cottages perfect for families or friends, there’s something to suit every need and whim.
The spa offers a range of treatments – from classic massages to hydrating cocoons and body polishes – while the vast expanse of the 800 hectare estate provides ample walkways for walking and hiking. Dullstroom also offers a full list of activities – if not in the form of restaurants, bars and breweries (where you can once again find a tipple, beer or glass of wine two), then in the form of horse riding, golf, shopping or, of course, fly fishing.
Hotel rates start from R2,950 per person sharing per night and self-catering cottage rates start from R2,750 per cottage per night sleeping four persons. They are running a Valentine’s special of 35% discount for a two-night stay throughout the month of February. Enjoy a special Valentine’s menu, a romantic turndown and a small gift over Valentine’s weekend. For more information, visit walkersons.co.za.
Brahman Hills
If you fancy a road trip to someplace further afield, the beautiful Midlands is always a good idea. Just under five hours from Johannesburg, Brahman Hills welcomes visitors to the heart of the Midlands Meander – 80 kilometres of artisanal goods, arts and crafts, restaurants and accommodation options winding through the green heart of KwaZulu-Natal.
Accommodation options include 30 hotel rooms with easy access of the dining, and bar facilities, self-catering cottages in the open space of the adjoining Blue Crane Nature Reserve. The self-catering cottages and B&B rooms are 4.5 km from the Brahman Hills hotel for those looking for the ultimate getaway from it all.
A standard hotel room sleeping two starts from R1,605 per night and a one-bedroom self-catering cottage sleeping two starts from R2,925 per night. They are running a Valentine’s special for the month of February for R4,550 which includes two night’s accommodation in a hotel room for two, breakfast, a couple’s massage and picnic for two with a bottle of bubbly. For more information, visit brahmanhills.co.za.