Stock up on school stationery at PNA ahead of the new year rush

Getting organised ahead of time takes away the stress of rushing before school opens. Children like to feel prepared, and frantic last-minute school shopping can stoke anxiety. With PNA you can face the uphill battle to keep everything sorted over the weeks ahead.

A new school year is exciting but can also be overwhelming when it comes to getting organised. For a less stressful year, you need simple organising hacks such as time management and a schedule to get you and your little ones through the day. Good time management and a schedule for your little ones are the foundation of a less stressful school year.

Here are simple back-to-school hacks that will not only help you get more out of the supplies you’ve purchased, but also help you to enjoy a smoother, more carefree school year.

1. MOBILE HOMEWORK STATION

It’s a good idea to keep their school supplies tidy and organised. A handy DIY caddie holds all the necessary supplies, so learners can do their homework at the kitchen table or in their bedrooms.