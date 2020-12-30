Tips on how to best enjoy your champagne

Vintage champagne means it was made in a good year – they are great champagnes with a year on the label. The champagne with no year on the label means it’s a blend from different years.

In brilliant years we’re going to have a charismatic champagne, a unique champagne that has a high potential of ageing and this champagne could last 7 – 8 years in your cellar. Non-vintage champagnes should be enjoyed and celebrated as soon as possible and within 1 – 2 years after purchasing.