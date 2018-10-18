ThirstyThursday: get your coffee fix with these cocktail ideas

For those who like to start their mornings with a cup of coffee, iced coffees are a great option when the days get hot.

However, if you also like to add a caffeine kick to your alcohol, you will be happy to know an Irish coffee is not your only option. You can now make yourself a coffee-infused cocktail created by the one and only J’Something.

The singer has been in partnership with Nespresso for six years and their latest collaboration sees Mi Casa’s leading man using the brand’s latest master origin coffees to create amazing cocktails.

Here are the recipes for three coffee cocktails you can brew at home.