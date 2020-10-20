S Mag

Jada Pinkett Smith's mom reveals she had 'non-consensual' sex with star's dad

By Khanyisile Ngcobo - 20 October 2020 - 12:17
Jada Pinkett Smith.
Jada Pinkett Smith.
Image: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Jada Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, has revealed that she had “non-consensual” sex with the actress's father in the latest episode of Red Table Talk.

The Set It Off actress's mother made the candid confession in a clip shared of the latest episode, which tackles sexual consent.

Also set to feature on the upcoming episode are Amber Rose, Rumer Willis, and DeAndre Levy.

Pinkett Smith, in a teaser shared on Facebook, asked her mother if she'd ever had a sexual experience that was “not necessarily consensual or was in a grey area”.

“I have, I have, but it was also with my husband - your dad, actually. So that's really grey,” Banfield-Norris confirmed.

Pinkett Smith then pressed her mother on this, asking: “So you're basically saying you had non-consensual sex with my father?” to which Banfield-Norris responded with a nod.

This is not the first time the duo have spoken of Banfield-Norris's relationship with the actress's father, Robsol Pinkett Jr, having previously discussed the abuse during a Red Table Talk episode back in 2018.

The 67-year-old revealed several incidents, including one where Pinkett gave her a black eye and another where he threw her over a banister, resulting a scar on her back.  

This article first appeared on the Sunday Times Lifestyle section.

