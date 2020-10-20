Defence to make representations to the director of public prosecutions
Tshegofatso Pule's murder case postponed
The case against the man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule has been postponed in the South Gauteng High Court.
Muzikayise Malephane appeared briefly before Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng on Tuesday facing murder charges. The matter, which was set for pre-trial was postponed to November 19 to allow the defence to make representations to the director of public prosecutions (DPP)...
