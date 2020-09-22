S Mag
Sponsored
FREE | Delicious SA recipes in the Nestlé Recipes with Love
Celebrate SA's culinary heritage with these great recipes
Heritage Month is one of SA’s most significant months. For many it is the perfect opportunity to try meals from different cultures, and for others it’s about recreating those nostalgic meals that remind them of their childhood.
In the Heritage Edition of the Nestlé Recipes with Love recipe book, Nestlé introduces its heritage icons, Trevor Stuurman and Makhadzi, and presents a range of delicious recipes, including:
- Mealie and cheese bread
- Chicken chakalaka
- Lamb curry bunny chow
- Pap & roasted vegetable tart
- Creamy morogo
Read the full recipe book below (zoom in or view full-screen for ease of reading):
This article was paid for by Nestlé.