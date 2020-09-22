S Mag

FREE | Delicious SA recipes in the Nestlé Recipes with Love

Celebrate SA's culinary heritage with these great recipes

22 September 2020 - 13:49
Image: 123RF/Julia Sudnitskaya/S Mag

Heritage Month is one of SA’s most significant months. For many it is the perfect opportunity to try meals from different cultures, and for others it’s about recreating those nostalgic meals that remind them of their childhood.

In the Heritage Edition of the Nestlé Recipes with Love recipe book, Nestlé introduces its heritage icons, Trevor Stuurman and Makhadzi, and presents a range of delicious recipes, including:

  • Mealie and cheese bread
  • Chicken chakalaka
  • Lamb curry bunny chow
  • Pap & roasted vegetable tart
  • Creamy morogo

Read the full recipe book below (zoom in or view full-screen for ease of reading):

This article was paid for by Nestlé.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Recipes to bring people together

If you think about it, recipes are the ultimate tool for community. Presenting others with your food experiment and having them add to it until it ...
Good Life
1 week ago

RECIPE | Add simple but tasty wors roll to lockdown menu

Are you fatigued from all the fancy recipes that have been flooding your social media and friendship circles due to the lockdown?
Good Life
1 month ago

We ask the experts: are dombolo and dumplings the same thing?

Here's what some prominent foodies have to say
S Mag
2 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X