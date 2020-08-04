RECIPE | Add simple but tasty wors roll to lockdown menu

Are you fatigued from all the fancy recipes that have been flooding your social media and friendship circles due to the lockdown?

Here's something that you can try that doesn't require too much effort and is tasty. Miss SA Top 15 semifinalist Chantelle Pretorius' Rosa tomato relish for a boerie roll.

There's nothing quicker than slapping some boere wors on a bun and calling it a day. With this relish you can make the meal feel a bit more fancy.

Recipe

Ingredients:

350g Rosa tomatoes

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

5 sprigs of fresh thyme

Olive oil

Spanish smoked paprika

Salt

1 feta cheese disc, crumbled

Method:

Heat oven to 200ºC

Place the Rosa tomatoes, sliced garlic cloves and crumbled feta cheese on a baking tray and drizzle with olive oil.

Add a sprinkling of Spanish smoked paprika, a pinch of salt and the thyme sprigs.

Roast for about 15 minutes or until the feta cheese is nice and caramelised and the tomato skins have started to blister.

Scoop spoonfuls on to the top of your gourmet boerewors roll along with the fresh basil leaves, a slathering of wholegrain mustard and lightly toasted pine nuts. Enjoy!